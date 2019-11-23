Alice O. Holkko, 97, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Essentia Health Virginia Care Center.
Alice Olga Holkko was born February 4, 1922 in Vermilion Lake Township to Peter and Mary (Forsnappa) Hujanen. She graduated from Embarrass High School in 1940. On August 4, 1945, she was united in marriage to William E. Holkko in Virginia. Alice worked various jobs, including, Ketola’s Department Store, she was a cook/waitress at Holkko’s Café and Confectionary, K&H Self Service Laundramat, office worker at the License Bureau, and was the Assistant Post Master at the Britt Post Office, part time, for 22 years.
Alice enjoyed bingo at the Elks Club and Fortune Bay. She cared for her grandchildren often and would drive for her friends whenever they needed assistance.
Alice was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, a past Moose Club Member and a Virginia Senior Citizens Member and a life member of the Virginia Historical Society.
Saunas were every Wednesday and Saturday night at Grandma Holkko’s—Everyone’s always welcome, coffee and goodies were always served.
A special thanks to all the VCC staff and caregivers, especially to the activities staff and nurses aides who were special to Alice.
She is survived by her daughters, Connie (Jack) LiaBraaten of Hermantown, Carol (Dale) Mell of Alborn, and Sharon (Butch) Panula of Britt; sons, Gordon Holkko of Britt, Gerry (Debi) Holkko of Britt, Scott (Becky) Holkko of Britt, and Kenneth (Maggie) Holkko of Britt; 14 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren with one on the way; numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William in 1994; son, Keith Alan in 1966; 5 sisters; 10 brothers; and daughter-in-law, “Happy” (Carolyn) in 2018.
A funeral service will be held Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Virginia at 2:00 pm with visitation one-hour prior. Pastor Erik Roth will officiate. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to the VCC Activities Department. Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or to send condolences, please visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
