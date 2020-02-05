Alice Olivia Novakovich 101 of Eveleth, MN passed gracefully Sunday, February 2, 2020 surrounded by her loving family and greatest admirers.
Alice Olivia Ekquist was born on September 11th, 1918 to Alfred and Hilma Ekquist. She grew up and attended Eveleth high school before hopping on a bus to St. Paul to pursue a dream of becoming a beautician. She loved to tell us the story of how she “traveled to the big city” and rented her first apartment for $40 a month. Alice returned to Eveleth to pursue her greatest dream of all which was falling in love with the man of her dreams. Alice married John Tony Novakovich on November 7th, 1943 in Hibbing, MN. They spent their younger years traveling while John was in the service and eventually settled back on the range in Alice’s family home where they would spend the next 57 years dancing, laughing, and making memories with their beautiful family. John loved and adored Alice so much and she him. Their love story was one for the books and to know they are reunited after 20 years gives us all comfort and peace.
Alice enjoyed cooking, sewing, shopping, dancing, singing, but most of all she enjoyed time with her grandchildren. So much that her strong will to live gave her the blessing to see five generations unfold. They were the light of her life and she was theirs. When you think of a woman with an immense amount of grace and class you would think of this little red headed beauty. Alice was everything, her tenacious spirit was so full of gentle grace and kindness one couldn’t help but fall in love with her the second they met her. To say this family will miss her is the greatest understatement as she was one of a kind and our lives will never feel the same.
Alice is survived by her two granddaughters Belynda (Cliff) Tse, Corinne (Denny) Glumack, 7 great grandchildren, Lacie (Ben) Nelson, Taylor (Teah) Tse, Nicole (Phil) Deloria, Cameron (Angela) Tse, Alysha (Ben) Hill, Amanda (Cody) Prasnicki, and Logan (Lendsey) Tse and 9 great great grandchildren, Olivia, Gianna, Pearl, Sophie, Airabella, Carter, Aikley, Wyatt, and Reid.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her twin sister and best friend Ellen, older sister Agnes, Love of her life John, daughter Karen, numerous aunts and uncles and a party of brother and sister in-laws who have been waiting a very long time for her to join them.
A private graveside service is set for spring of this year. Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or to send condolences, please visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
