Allan R. Niskala, 66, of Makinen, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020 in Minneapolis.
Allan Robert Niskala was born January 22, 1954 in Virginia to Robert and Lorraine (Koski) Niskala. He was a graduate of Cotton High School. Following high school, he went on to the MN School of Business in Minneapolis. Allan was an avid reader and enjoyed movies.
He is survived by his mother, Lorraine; aunt, Eleanor Jarvi; several cousins; and his dog, Dutch.
He was preceded in death by his father.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020 at Range Funeral Home at 1:00 pm with visitation one-hour prior. Pastor Brad Felix will officiate. Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or to send condolences, please visit www.rangefuneralhomes.
