Allen Arthur Swanson

Allen Arthur Swanson, 81, of Cook, MN, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at the Cook Care Center.

A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, Cook, MN. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. To leave an online condolence visit www.mlakerfuneralhome.com

