Alton Duane Skallet, age 76, of Bullhead City AZ passed away on October 8, 2019 in Henderson NV after a courageous fight with lung cancer.
Al was born in Thief River Falls MN to Alton Skallet, Sr and Evelyn Skallet. While in High School he sang and played in his father’s band in the Thief River Falls area. After graduation he moved to Minneapolis where he worked at Midwest Printing. He then married Susan Sundstrom which brought him to Duluth MN where he worked as a machinist at the Steel Plant, then transferred to the Minntac Plant in Mt. Iron MN where he retired in 1999.
Al is survived by his wife, Susan, daughter Lisa (Edward) Gonzalez of Henderson NV, son Michael (Bridget) Skallet of St. Croix Falls WI, grandsons, Tim Skallet of Duluth MN, Anthony Skallet of Eau Claire WI, Joshua Skallet of St. Croix Falls WI, and Jack Skallet of St. Croix Falls WI, granddaughter Heidi Ombisa of New Brighton MN, 3 great grandsons, Museme and Kamadi Ombisa of New Brighton MN and Dominick Skallet of Chisholm MN.
Al is also survived by 3 brothers, Darryl (Mary) Skallet of Pequot Lakes MN, Larry (Rose) Skallet of Oklee MN and Ron (Jan) Skallet of Thief River Falls MN, 4 sisters, Darlene (Ted) Koropatnicki Thief River Falls MN , Donna Nelson of Thief River Falls MN, Sherry (Dennis) Verbout of Grygla MN and Susie (Dale) Anderson of Goodridge MN.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Richard Skallet, daughter Lora Skallet Wallace, and granddaughter Heather Skallet.
Al enjoyed music, carpentry, gardening, curling, baseball, hunting, fishing, bowling, traveling and living life to the fullest.
Services and burial of his ashes will be in Chisholm MN in the spring.
