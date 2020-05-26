Amelia Louise ‘Molly’ Manner

Amelia Louise “Molly” Manner, age 95 of Hibbing died Saturday, May 16, 2020 in Cornerstone Villa, Buhl. She was born April 19, 1925 in Hibbing, the daughter of Matt and Margaret (Preyatala) Kochevar and was a 1943 graduate of Hibbing High School. Molly married William Manner on May 7, 1950 in Hibbing and was a lifelong Hibbing resident. She was a homemaker, and operated the Manner Dairy Farm with her husband William. Molly enjoyed caring for her family and was always putting others first. Molly loved cooking and baking, especially baking breads.

Molly is survived by children: Richard (Sue) Manner of Hibbing, Bill (Jan) Manner, Jr. of Floodwood, Larry (Judy) Manner of Hibbing and Karen (Pat) Brodeen of Cook; 10 grandchildren; 6-great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband: William; son: Vernon; and siblings: Matt, Jack, John, Louis, Margaret Lillian and Gertrude Haidos.

o

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Family services provided by Anderson-Daniels, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Hibbing. To share condolences online; please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com .

To plant a tree in memory of Amelia Manner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Load entries