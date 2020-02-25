Andre Louis Widmer, 84, originally of Switzerland, passed away peacefully at Carefree Living in Ely on February 19, 2020.
Andre is survived by his daughter Jacqueline, son-in -law Christoph, grandchildren Alexandra and Natalie, brother Hans with sister-in-law Doris and their families in Switzerland and Canada, brother Oswald with sister-in -law Ursula, nephews Jean-Pierre and Andre as well as many longtime friends throughout the world.
Andre was born June 4th, 1935 in Zofingen, Switzerland. He was the second of four boys to his parents Arnold and Rosa Widmer-Kaempf. He lost his oldest brother Rene in his early 20’s. He met and in 1959 married Dollo Wohlwend and moved to Cape Town South Africa in 1964. There they had one daughter, Jacqueline and after 4 years he moved the family to Milwaukee, WI for professional reasons.
In 1972 he decided it was time to move back to Switzerland. He worked from there on for a Swiss company, Sulzer, in charge of the photography department. He and Dollo did a lot of traveling in their vacation time and in 1997 decided to retire in Ely, MN.
Andre loved nature, animals and how Minnesota combined all these through life on Farm Lake. After losing his beloved wife of 44 years, he decided Ely was going to stay his permanent home. He loved to travel the world, but always enjoyed coming back to Ely and the many friends he made here.
In lieu of flowers, we would appreciate a donation to Northwoods Partners, 328 W. Conan St., Ely MN 55731.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Grace Lutheran Church in Ely, with a visitation taking place one hour prior to the service at the church. Family arrangements have been entrusted to Kerntz Funeral Home of Ely.
