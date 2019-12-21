Andy Lynn Morse, age 44 of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019 in Mason City, IA.
Andy was born in December of 1975 in International Falls, MN. Growing up, he attended schools in International Falls and Tower-Soudan and graduated from Tower-Soudan High School. He loved growing up on the shores of Lake Vermillion and spent many hours fishing, hunting and tried every kind of water sport. Some he excelled at, and others, not so much!
Andy enjoyed cooking, and as a young man he worked in the kitchen at Papa’s in the Pines and Fortune Bay, among others. He tried a few other career options, and finally found his passion with over the road trucking. He began driving over 15 years ago and was very proud to say he had 2 million miles behind the wheel with no accidents and was able to drive through all the lower forty-eight states. At one point, Andy was asked to be an CDL instructor and would take potential drivers over-the-road in his truck, a job that was very stressful at times. Being a trucker meant being away from his loved ones for long periods of time, but thanks to social media he was able to keep connected to family and friends which was very important to Andy. We were all very proud of him!
A little over two years ago, Andy met a pretty lady from the Philippines. Her name was Lynn, and together they planned for a life together. Andy loved his multiple visits to see Lynn and her family and would always bring chocolate for them and for the island kids.
Preceding him in death were his grandparents, Dean and Dolly Morlan and Norman and Gloria Morse; three aunts, Lenora Loney, Beth Woolridge and Gloria Thompson; and two uncles, Gary Morse and Randy Morlan.
Andy is survived by his fiancé, Lynn Achas and unborn daughter, Maisie Lynn; daughter, Mariah Morse of Embarrass, MN; granddaughter, Brylee Linaman; parents, Terry and Mary Morse of Grand Rapids, MN; two brothers, Lucas (Megan) of Cohasset, MN and Zachary (Kara) of Grand Rapids, MN; nephews and nieces, Jace, Ricky, Drake, Lexi and Tenley; special aunt and uncle, Sandy and Mark Gorrill of Embarrass, MN; and many other family and friends.
A Celebration of Andy’s Life will be held on Saturday, December 28th from 4:00 – 7:00 PM at the Loyal Order of Moose, 330 NE 10th Ave, Grand Rapids, MN. Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
