Angelo Leonard Sacchetti, 87, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 30, 2019 at Essentia Health – Virginia, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born to Antonio and Margaret (Gallerro) Sacchetti on July 27, 1932 in Virginia and was a life- long resident. He will be remembered as a hard-working, funny, friendly, kind, warm-hearted man who loved to hear and tell jokes. Everyone loved to hear his jokes. He had a million of them.
Angelo was a veteran of the Korean War and was united in marriage to Kay Kang in 1954 in Korea. He worked in the maintenance department and drove bus for the Virginia School District.
He is survived by his three children: Nyra (Gary) Thornton, Tony (Kathy) Sacchetti and Ann Marie (Michael) Sargent; six grandchildren, Corey Benish, Laura (Jason) Meuwissen, Katrina (Brock) Howard, Erin (Bronson) Lende, Nick Thornton, Nico (Casey) Sacchetti; eight great-grandchildren, Nathan and Grace Benish; Adalyn Meuwissen; Haven Thornton; Bo Lende, Shayla Howard; Mila and Bella Lende; and brother Americo Sacchetti.
Angelo was preceded in death by his wife, Kay; father and mother; one brother, William Sacchetti, Sr; and sisters-in-law Esther Sacchetti and Carmella Sacchetti.
o
Mass of Christian burial will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 7, 2019 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Virginia, 306 2nd St. South, with Rev. Fr. Brandon Moravitz as celebrant. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Burial, with military rites accorded by the Virginia Servicemen’s Color Guard, will be in Calvary Cemetery in Virginia. Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.