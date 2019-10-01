Anita L. Forester, 65, passed away peacefully in her home Sunday, September 29, 2019.

Anita Louise Forester was born September 25, 1954 I Cedar Rapids, IA to Eldon and Margaret (Deal) Slead.

Anita is survived by her brother, Gary Slead

Private services will be held. Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or to send condolences, please visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.

