Anna May Summers passed away peacefully Monday evening in the Essentia Health Care Hospital in Virginia.
Anna May was born on November 11, 1934 in Hibbing, the beloved daughter of William Wirkkula and Anna (Anderson) Wirkkula. Anna May and her siblings, William, Raymond, Norman, George, Betty Jean and Lillian grew up in Poole location and attended school in Hibbing.
Anna May and her first husband Wilmer (Will) Swanstrom were blessed with 5 children: Lynette, Becci, Candice, Angela, and Christian. They raised their children in Duluth and after retirement, they moved to Zim. Will passed away in April of 2000.
Anna May was working as a volunteer at the Range Respite House in a “Grief Support” program when she met Karl Summers Sr. After sharing their common loss of a spouse and becoming dear friends they were married in an outdoor ceremony on August 14, 2004. Karl and Anna May were blessed to spend almost 15 years together.
Anna May is survived by her husband: Karl, her children: Lynette, Becci, Candice, Angela, and Christian; Step-children: Karl (Christine) Summers Jr. and Katherine (Timothy) Van Soest; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and several great-great grandchildren, extended family and friends.
A celebration of Anna May’s life will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Sand Lake Chapel in Britt with a gathering of family and friends beginning at 10. Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Virginia. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
