Anne Berge, 68, of Broadview Heights, Ohio, passed away on December 6, 2019. Now, her tireless journey—one that proved to the world that she was filled with courage, strength, and kindness—has come to an end. Finally, she can rest.
Born on February 25, 1951, to Nick and Mary (née Paun) Spehar in Virginia, Minnesota, Anne graduated from Roosevelt High School and The University of Minnesota - Duluth, excelling in college debate. It was in Duluth where Anne met Ralph Berge. They married in 1972. In 1974, they moved to Cleveland, Ohio, returning to Hibbing, Minnesota, in 1980, only to move back to Cleveland permanently in 1984. She continues to be the mother of her children, Kate and Alex, born in 1981 and 1984, respectively.
Regardless of where Anne was in her life or where she went, she cherished old friends and made new friends immediately feel like old friends.
After many years of community and school activities, such as the PTA president, Anne began teaching in the Brecksville–Broadview Heights School system. In her 20 years of working with and tutoring students, she enriched the lives of hundreds of young men and women.
She is survived by: her husband Ralph; daughter Kate (Tim) Duhanich; son Alex (Katlyn) Berge; sister Mary (Larry) Everett; nephews Van, Jake, and Broc Everett; brothers-in-law Paul (Calista) Berge, Bruce (Darlene) Berge; nieces Theresa (Tony) Davis and Sarah (Dan) Segal; aunt Rose Lackner; step-mother Eleanor Spehar. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Rose Spehar-Isaacson.
The family thanks the Seidman Cancer Center’s doctors and tremendous staff of nurses; University Hospitals, and Holy Family Hospice for the wonderful care Anne received. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Holy Family Hospice. The family refuses to give the disease credit for taking her from them, preferring to believe that she was simply out of strength to give others, but her love, they know in their hearts, will live on.
Her family will receive friends for a memorial visitation on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. with a celebration of her life to follow at 5:00 p.m. at Fortuna Funeral Home, Independence, Ohio.
