Anne M. Starcevich, 91, formerly of Eveleth, MN who resided in Coon Rapids, MN since 2017, died Wednesday, February 5, 2020.
She was born to Herman and Anna (Boss) Panschow on August 17, 1928 in Duluth, MN where she spent her childhood, graduating from Duluth Central High School in 1946. Anne was united in marriage to Robert R. Starcevich on September 22, 1954 in San Francisco.
After building their home in Duluth, Anne and her family ultimately moved from Duluth to Eveleth in 1975. Anne enjoyed sewing, crafting, her sons, gardening with Bob, music, and caring for many family pets over the years. Later in life she was a very involved daycare provider, which she enjoyed very much.
She was able to happily rekindle special relationships with friends and family as she grew older.
Anne is survived by her sons, Jack (Cheryl) of Coon Rapids, MN and Tom of Brooklyn Park, MN and also her beloved “Kitsa”.
She was preceded in death by her husband Robert, sister Gladys, and her parents.
A simple gathering for family and friends will be held on Friday, February 21, 1 p.m.-3 p.m at Sunrise Memorial Cemetery, 4798 Miller Trunk Highway, Hermantown, MN. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
