Anthony Fred “Tony” Pellin, age 46 of Eveleth, died unexpectedly on Friday, April 3, 2020 due to an undiagnosed heart condition.
He was born February 5, 1974 in Virginia, the son of John and Gloria (Jurenes) Pellin. He was a graduate of the Eveleth - Gilbert High School, and also earned his A.A. Degree in Carpentry. He owned Poor Gary’s Pizza in Eveleth and was employed by ArcelorMittal Mining.
He is survived by his children: Luca and Lola; mother: Gloria; brother: Dan (Carol Krey); sisters: Kris (Rick) Ritchie, and Beth (Mina) Kaiser; special nieces: Emma and Ellie; friend and mother of his children: Mary Hogan; girlfriend: Jessica Graves; aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and coworkers; and his special rescued feline buddy, Tycho.
He was preceded in death by his father John Pellin and his grandparents.
Tony will be remembered as kind, loving, hard-working and generous. Most of all, we will remember him as an amazing, hands-on, proud father to Luca and Lola.
Memorials are preferred to establish a trust fund for Luca & Lola; made payable to Tony Pellin Benefit Account, and may be mailed to: Bauman-Cron Funeral Home, 516 1st Street South, Virginia, MN 55792
A Memorial Service will be planned for a later date.
Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, a Bauman Family Funeral Home. To leave a remembrance on-line, see www.baumanfuneralhomes.com.
