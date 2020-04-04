Anthony “Rocky” Scinto, 69, of Mountain Iron, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020 at Essentia Health Virginia with his family by his side.
Rocky was born June 13, 1950 in Virginia to Anthony and Clara (Kilby) Scinto. He attended Mountain Iron schools. Following high school, he started work at the City of Mountain Iron.
On January 18, 1975, at Sacred Heart Church of Mountain Iron, he was united in marriage to Roberta “Bertie” Potts. There, the couple made their home and raised their family.
Rocky retired from the City of Mountain Iron after 34 years of service. He was an avid fisherman and fished numerous area and Canadian lakes. Rocky enjoyed hunting, fishing, cooking, canning, smoking and pickling fish. Rocky was a die-hard Viking fan to the end and one who would say it like it was.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Bertie; children, Becky (Nick) Pingatore and Mike Pope; grandson, Trenton Pope, all of Mountain Iron; sister, Marie (Morrie) Cline; and brothers, Frank, Shawn, and Joel (Phil McChesney) Scinto; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; and sister, Cathy Pickar.
Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or to send condolences, please visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
