Anthony (Tony O) Orazem of Armstrong Lake, passed away on December 4, 2019.

He was born in Biwabik on January 12, 1945 to Anthony J. (Tony) and Anne (Kolak) Orazem. He grew up and graduated from Aurora-Hoyt Lakes High School, Eveleth Area Vocational Technical School and Bemidji State University with an Industrial Arts Degree. He also served in the Army in Germany.

He loved hunting and fishing with family and friends. Tony was a member the American Legion for 50 years, the Aurora On Call Fire Department for 28 years, President of the Relief Association and a First Responder. He was also a former member of the All Slav Club and Slovenian Union of America.

Survivors include siblings Suzanne Williams of Middleville, MI, Paul (Linda) Orazem of Isle, MN, and Kathleen Wheeler of Chanhassen, MN; nieces and nephews: Mark (Sandi) Williams, Paul (Molly) Williams (Braxton), Joseph Orazem (Tate and Rainy), Robert (Lynn) Orazem (Lily, Brooklyn, Anne, Bo, and Luke), James Wheeler, and David (Maianne) Wheeler (Oliver). He is also survived by his aunts Barbara Urick, Chaska, MN and Francine Stellmach of Babbitt, MN several cousins and life long friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony (Tony) and Anne; brothers-in-law, Richard Williams (niece Nancy Williams); Robert Wheeler.

Per Tony O's request a celebration of life will be held in the summer at the American Legion, Aurora, MN.

