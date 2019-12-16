Anthony (Tony O) Orazem of Armstrong Lake, passed away on December 4, 2019.
He was born in Biwabik on January 12, 1945 to Anthony J. (Tony) and Anne (Kolak) Orazem. He grew up and graduated from Aurora-Hoyt Lakes High School, Eveleth Area Vocational Technical School and Bemidji State University with an Industrial Arts Degree. He also served in the Army in Germany.
He loved hunting and fishing with family and friends. Tony was a member the American Legion for 50 years, the Aurora On Call Fire Department for 28 years, President of the Relief Association and a First Responder. He was also a former member of the All Slav Club and Slovenian Union of America.
Survivors include siblings Suzanne Williams of Middleville, MI, Paul (Linda) Orazem of Isle, MN, and Kathleen Wheeler of Chanhassen, MN; nieces and nephews: Mark (Sandi) Williams, Paul (Molly) Williams (Braxton), Joseph Orazem (Tate and Rainy), Robert (Lynn) Orazem (Lily, Brooklyn, Anne, Bo, and Luke), James Wheeler, and David (Maianne) Wheeler (Oliver). He is also survived by his aunts Barbara Urick, Chaska, MN and Francine Stellmach of Babbitt, MN several cousins and life long friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony (Tony) and Anne; brothers-in-law, Richard Williams (niece Nancy Williams); Robert Wheeler.
o
Per Tony O's request a celebration of life will be held in the summer at the American Legion, Aurora, MN.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.