Archie Daniel Boyer, 70, of Virginia passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Waterview Pines Nursing Home in Virginia after complications of a stroke suffered in 2008.
He was born on February 14, 1950 in Virginia, MN to Kenneth and Katherine (Folman) Boyer, attended Roosevelt High School and was a life-long Virginia resident.
Archie married his high school sweetheart, Darlene Fowler, on July 20, 1968. They were married for almost 52 years. Archie worked at Boyer True Value Lumber Company from the time he was 15 years old.
He enjoyed fishing, duck hunting, deer hunting and spending time on Lake Vermilion and Crane Lake. Archie was very social and enjoyed being with family and friends, cooking and telling stories.
Archie is survived by his wife Darlene, son Joseph (Amy) Boyer, daughter Tammy (John) Kingston, sister Kathy Boyer (Paul Prout) and brother Alan (Denise) Boyer; grandchildren Katie (Jace Friedlieb) Kingston, Tyler (Shailyn Jordan) Kingston, Megan Kingston of Mountain Iron and Kylie Boyer, Barrett Boyer and Tegan Boyer of Rochester, MN; one great-granddaughter Emma Kingston; and brothers-in-law Donald and Robert Fowler.
He was preceded in death by his parents; mother-in-law Patricia Fowler and father-in-law Donald Fowler.
The family would like to thank Edgewood Vista and Waterview Pines Nursing Home for their wonderful care of Archie during his last seven years. We would also like to thank the Virginia Hospital staff for their care, especially Pam Cerar, his care coordinator.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home of Virginia.
