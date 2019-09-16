Ardythe I. Diwishek, 80, of Ely Lake, MN., passed away unexpectedly at home on Thursday, September 12, 2019.
A gathering and sharing time to celebrate her life will be from 11:00AM to 1:00PM, Friday, September 20th, 2019 at Mlaker Funeral Home in Cook. Private family interment will be in the Cook Community Cemetery. To leave an online condolence please go to www.mlakerfuneralhome.com .
