Arla Lucille Storbeck of Plymouth, Mn passed away peacefully on May 6, at the Maple Grove Hospital at the age of 95.
She was born on January 31, 1925 in VanHook, North Dakota to Arthur and Burnett Arntz. She was united in marriage to Erling Storbeck in 1943 in Lake Park, Minnesota. They were married for nearly fifty years.
The highlight in her life was moving to Aurora, Mn in the early 50’s after living on the farm for many years. She loved city living with all the amenities. She was in her element playing cards and dancing. She held the distinction of being an Avon lady for over 50 years. She received every Avon award possible.
She was preceded in death by her parents Burnett and Arthur, her husband Erling and brother Aldo (Evie) Arntz , and sister Verla (Darwin) Bernards. Survivors include daughter Deanna Storbeck and sons Sherwood (Maxine), Lee (Sue), and Larry (Barb). Grandchildren Kim (Ken) Villone, Kraig (Kayleen) Storbeck, Shannon Storbeck, Michawn Netsch (Marcus) and Aaron (Jenna) Storbeck and Amber Noelle Trice (Mike )
She has eleven great grandchildren and one great great granddaughter.
o
A celebration of Arla’s life will take place at a later date in Aurora, Mn due to covid 19.
