Arlee David Olson

Arlee David Olson, 89, of Cook, MN passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020 at the Cook hospital.

A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the First Baptist Church, Cook, MN. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. To leave an online condolence visit www.mlakerfuneralhome.com

Service information

Jan 11
Visitation
Saturday, January 11, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
First Baptist Church
210 1st Ave NE
Cook, MN 55723
Jan 11
Funeral Service
Saturday, January 11, 2020
2:00PM
First Baptist Church
210 1st Ave NE
Cook, MN 55723
