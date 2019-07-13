Arthur E. Jytyla, 80, of Rosemount, MN, passed away peacefully with his family and friends by his side on June 27, 2019 after a 17 year battle with prostate cancer.
Art was born in Virginia, MN. He graduated from UMD and grad school at the U of M. Art was married for 58 years to his best friend and love of his life Judy. Art worked for the N.L.R.B. for 33 yr. His passion in life was his family and curling at the St.Paul C.C. He loved living at his lake home on Pelican Lake all summer and he volunteered at The Minnesota Zoo for the past 20 years.
Art was preceded in death by his parents, Helen and Arvo Jytyla
Survived by wife Judy (Pogorelce); children, Molly Minervino, Amy Vassel and Steve (Jennifer) Jytyla; grandchildren Max and Kayde Minervino, Lauren and Ryan Vassel, Stephen Max, Adrianna, Raija and Arybella Jytyla; sister Helen (Bruce) Smith; sister in-law Mary (Al) Williams; nephew Rick Williams, nieces Heather (Williams) Seppala, Kristianne Smith; and special friend Mike Farbelow.
Celebration of Life will be at Rosemount United Methodist Church, 14770 Canada Ave., Rosemount MN, 55068. Gathering 9:30-11 a.m. Saturday, July 20. Service at 11 a.m.–noon. Lunch following service. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to: Our Lady of Peace, 2076 St. Anthony Ave. St. Paul, MN. 55104; The Minnesota Zoo or the St. Paul Curling Club, Junior program.
