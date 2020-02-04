Aubrey Ann Klingfus, age 14, lifelong resident of Virginia unexpectedly became an angel on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Essentia Health in Virginia, due to ongoing health issues. She was born July 26, 2005, in Hibbing the daughter of Ashley Rinell and Derek Klingfus. She was in the 9th Grade at Mt. Iron-Buhl High School.
Aubrey was involved in the One-Act Play competition, dance, track and field, and archery. She loved animals, being at the cabin on Lake Leander, fishing, dogsledding, playing guitar, and many outdoor activities. She was an avid Vikings fan and loved coaching from the couch. Aubrey cherished spending time with family and friends. She attended Messiah Lutheran Church in Mt. Iron. Aubrey will be remembered for her goofy faces, sense of humor, and her ability to live life to the fullest.
Aubrey is survived by her mother: Ashley of Virginia; father Derek of Ely; maternal grandmother: Jodie Mattila of Mt. Iron; maternal grandfather: Bryan Rinell of Virginia; paternal grandmother: Deaune Klingfus of Ely; paternal grandfather: Dave Jr. (Kim) Klingfus of Austin, MN; maternal great-grandparents: Roger (Alyce) Rinell of Virginia; paternal great-grandfather: Clarke Dehler of Aurora, MN; aunts: Danielle (Aaron) Nickolson, Caitlyn Rinell, Ariana (Jayce) Brown, and Maggie Klingfus: uncle: Ian Klingfus; cousins: Chezne and Ethan Nickolson; special friend: Lena Morgan; numerous extended family and friends; and her canine companions: Izzy and Ninja.
She was preceded in death by her maternal great-grandparents: Jack and Peggy Mattila; paternal great-grandfather: Dave Klingfus, Sr.; and paternal great-grandmother: Anne Dehler.
The memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Messiah Lutheran Church in Mt. Iron. Deacon Kari Olson will officiate. A gathering time for family and friends will begin at 12 Noon on Friday at the Church.
Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com .
