Barbara A. Hage, 69, of Cotton, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019 after a short, courageous battle with cancer.
Barbara Ann (Smith) Hage was born December 9, 1949 in Portland, OR to Myrle and Delores (Dippold) Smith. She attended Hermantown High School. On April 25, 1975, she was united in marriage to Dennis Hage in Bessemer, MI. Barbara has spent the last 44 years in Cotton.
Barbara was a member of the Cotton Community Church, Ladies Aide, and Cotton Pickin Losers.
She loved beading, jewelry making, various types of crafts, baking, and babysitting her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Dennis Hage; mother, Delores (Ronald) Voigt; children, Misty (Donald) Miller, Mindy (Loy) Adkins, Shelby Hage, and DeLaney (Kyle) Saver; grandchildren, Trevor and Thomas Miller, Tyler (Kayla) and Chase (Madeline) Miller, Rowdy and Gunnar Adkins, Natalie and Bristol Forneris, Leland, Walker, and Lauren Saver; siblings, Ronald (Nita) Smith, Beverly Carlson, and Ray (Roni) Voigt; special friends, Jo-Anne Robich, Karen Goerts, and Stephanie Miller; sisters-in-law, Janet McLain and Rachel Voigt; several great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Myrle Smith; brothers, Gerald Smith and Bruce Voigt; and special friend, Linda Peterson
A memorial service will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the Cotton Community Church at 11:00 am with visitation one-hour prior. Pastor Robert Romig will officiate. There will be luncheon following the service at the Cotton Community Center. Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or to send condolences, please visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
