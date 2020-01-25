Barbara J. Lehman, 80, Hibbing, MN, died Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 in the Guardian Angels Health Care Center, Hibbing. She was born Nov. 13, 1939 in Cook, MN, to Everett and Erna Eddy. Barbara married Earl Lehman in Bear River, MN on Feb. 25, 1956 and they then made their home in Hibbing where she was an active member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church. She had worked at the Shirt Factory in Chisholm before working for American Linen for many years. Whether it was baking or cooking for funeral lunches or helping with the white elephant sale, Barbara loved being a part of her church family. Her family life was spent raising the children she loved and making her home a place of love and comfort. The things she loved to do include reading, sewing, gardening and camping with her family. The family would like to thank the staff at Guardian Angels for the compassionate given to Barbara while under their care.
She is survived by her husband Earl, her children Russell (Sally) Lehman of Hibbing, MN, Kathleen (Lester) Johnson of Balkan, MN, Karen Lehman of Virginia Beach, VA, Gary (Vandy) Lehman of Lakeside, CA and Janet (Frank) Dorry of Hibbing, siblings, Ernest (Darlene Johnson) Eddy of Virginia, MN, Marjorie Wallin of Gheen, MN and Wally Eddy of Chisolm, MN, 9 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and longtime friends Kathie Havener and Brenda Pocquette.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her son Duane in 2009.
Funeral services will be held in Our Savior’s Lutheran Church on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2002 at 11 a.m. Visitation will be held in the Dougherty Funeral Home on Monday, Jan. 27 from 6 to 8 p.m. and in the church, on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until service time.
