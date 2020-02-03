Barbara J. Omarzu, 87, of Virginia passed away Monday, January 27, 2020 at Edgewood Vista in Virginia.

She was born on April 20, 1932 in Cass Lake, MN to Cecil and Naomi (Williams) Richards and grew up there.

Barbara was a teacher and librarian in the Mt. Iron Schools and she and Allan lived in Britt and Virginia since 1956.

She was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Virginia where she was an active member.

Survivors include her husband Allan of Virginia; two children, son Allan (Barbara) Omarzu Jr. of Two Harbors, MN and daughter Peggy Omarzu of St. Paul, MN and two grandchildren, Luke and Duncan Omarzu.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, brother Robert Richards and two sisters, Dorothy Johnson and Margaret Determan.

o

Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Virginia with Pastor Eric Roth officiating. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church. Spring burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Virginia. Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.

To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Omarzu as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load entries