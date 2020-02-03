Barbara J. Omarzu, 87, of Virginia passed away Monday, January 27, 2020 at Edgewood Vista in Virginia.
She was born on April 20, 1932 in Cass Lake, MN to Cecil and Naomi (Williams) Richards and grew up there.
Barbara was a teacher and librarian in the Mt. Iron Schools and she and Allan lived in Britt and Virginia since 1956.
She was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Virginia where she was an active member.
Survivors include her husband Allan of Virginia; two children, son Allan (Barbara) Omarzu Jr. of Two Harbors, MN and daughter Peggy Omarzu of St. Paul, MN and two grandchildren, Luke and Duncan Omarzu.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, brother Robert Richards and two sisters, Dorothy Johnson and Margaret Determan.
o
Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Virginia with Pastor Eric Roth officiating. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church. Spring burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Virginia. Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.