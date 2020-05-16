Barbara Jean Kirk, 80, of Virginia, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020 at Essentia Health St. Mary’s in Duluth.
She was born in Virginia on February 24, 1940 to Roy and Marjorie (Hill) Richards. After graduation from Virginia High School, she was married to Young Kirk, of Mountain Iron, on June 21, 1958. He soon joined the Air Force and they traveled extensively during which time she worked as a long-distance operator in Lincoln, NE and owned and operated a ceramics business with friends in Fairbanks, AK. In 1968, they met Richard and Loretta Linders through the military and soon became one big family. After the Air Force years, they settled in Iron Junction in 1976. In 2018, she moved to Virginia.
Her interests included playing the piano, ceramics, oil painting, politics and current events, spending time with family, bowling, bible study, sewing, knitting and crocheting, she had a love of nature and a special affinity for the animals and critters and spending time in the garden.
She is survived by her children, Kathleen Kirk, Michael Kirk, and Joseph Kirk; 5 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews; sister, Nancy Schweitzer; and her extended military family, Richard and Loretta Linders and their children, Randy Linders, Cindy Laakkonen and children and late Kimberly Grew and children.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Young.
A graveside gathering, with no service, will be held at Eveleth Cemetery, per Barbara’s request. Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or to send condolences, please visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
