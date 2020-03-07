Barbara Joyce Kramar, 72, of Brooklyn Park, formerly of Gilbert, died Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Traditions Assisted Living in Brooklyn Park, MN.
She was born December 27, 1947 in LeMars, Iowa to Kenneth and Shirley (Green) Goodmanson. Her family moved throughout Iowa and Minnesota and during that time, met her husband, Tom while in high school.
Barb married Thomas “T-Bone” Kramar on March 9, 1968 at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland. She moved to Sioux Falls following the birth of her daughter, Lisa, with her parents while Tom served in the Air Force.
The family moved back to Minnesota where Tom worked at MinnTac and Barb raised her family and remained at home until the children were older. She worked as an advertising representative for WEVE Radio in Eveleth and Messages in Motion in Virginia. She was involved in many facets of community service including the Virginia Chamber of Commerce, Iron Range Business and Professional Women, Soroptomists International and served on the Gilbert Recreational Board and the Fourth of July Committee during the 1980’s and 1990’s.
In 2014 she moved to the Twin Cities area to be closer to her family. She resided at Traditions Independent and Assisted Living in Brooklyn Park. There she was involved in fundraising and working in the store. While there, she made many wonderful and dear friends.
She enjoyed gardening, crafting, visiting with friends, listening to Elvis and above all, her grandchildren.
Survivors include her daughter, Lisa (Marc) Child of St. Michael; son, Dean (Terri) Kramar of Lino Lakes; grandchildren: Evan, Karsen-Grace, Kendall and Trenton; sisters: Gayle (John) Jacobs of Correctionville, IA and Marcia Goodmanson of Sioux City, IA; brother, David (Jeanette) Goodmanson of Boynton Beach, FL; several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas “T-Bone” Kramar; parents, Kenneth and Shirley Goodmanson; brother, Earl Goodmanson; father and mother-in-law, Ignatius and Anne Kramar.
Funeral service for Barb will be 10 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020 at United In Christ Lutheran Church in Eveleth with Pastor John Dietz officiating. Visitation will be Friday from 5-7 p.m. at Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert and will continue for one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Burial will be in the Gilbert Cemetery.
