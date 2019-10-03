Barbara Lucile (Snell) Garni, 89, of Duluth and formerly of Virginia, passed away Wednesday, October, 2, 2019, at the Benedictine Health Center in Duluth.
She was born on June 27, 1930, to LeRoy and Lucile (Wain) Snell in Detroit, Michigan. She was a graduate of Southeastern High School in Detroit and Michigan State University. She received a masters degree in math education from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
She taught math in the Royal Oak, Michigan, public schools, Robbinsdale Junior High School, and Hibbing Community College. After taking off several years to devote time to her family, she resumed teaching as a substitute in the Virginia School district and finished her teaching career as a math instructor at Mesabi Community College, retiring in 1992.
She met her husband, Remo “Ray” Garni, while attending the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and they were married on June 24, 1967, in Birmingham, Michigan. They made their home in Virginia. Soon after Ray’s death in 2009, she moved to Duluth to be closer to her daughter and family.
Barb was involved in many organizations, always willing to serve where needed. She was active in the American Association of University Women, James Madison PTA, Virginia Band Boosters, Virginia Study Club, Friends of the Library, Virginia Library Commission, and the Mesabi Range Foundation Board. She was recently honored as a 60-year member of the Alpha Delta Kappa international teachers’ sorority.
She led several book clubs and volunteered at the Virginia Regional Medical Center and Virginia Public Library for many years. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, gardening, reading and playing bridge and bocce ball. Family and friends always looked forward to receiving a knitted dish cloth from Barb for Christmas.
Barb was a gifted teacher who made math understandable for many. She was honored twice with the Outstanding Teacher Award at Mesabi Community College – in 1989 by the faculty and in 1992 by the students.
After moving to Duluth, Barb became a member of St. Benedict’s Catholic Church and enjoyed many activities at the Westwood Senior Apartments. She recently experienced great joy in taking on her new role as grandmother.
Barb cherished her family and gladly put their needs before her own. Her life was characterized by virtue and gratitude, and she always had a smile to share with others.
She is survived by her daughter Elizabeth (Franz) Hoefferle and granddaughter Isabelle of Duluth, several nieces and nephews, and special cousin Cecilia (Patrick) Fox of Warren, Michigan.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Remo, infant daughter Catherine Ann, and sister and brother-in-law Aileen and Ronald Eick.
Visitation will be from 6 until 8 p.m. Monday, October 7, 2019 at the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia and will continue from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. Mass of Christian burial Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Virginia with Rev. Fr. Brndon Moravitz as celebrant. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Virginia.
