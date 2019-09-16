Barbara M. Pavelich, 86, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 in Virginia, Minnesota.
Barbara Marilyn Fantelli was born in Virginia, Minnesota on August 11, 1933 to Esther (Flankey) and Joseph Fantelli. She attended Virginia schools. On November 20, 1950, Barb was united in marriage with Frank J. Pavelich. The couple first settled in Gilbert before building their family home on Ely Lake in Eveleth, Minnesota, where they raised their four children.
Barb was an active and long-time member of the Gilbert VFW Auxiliary, where she served as Treasurer. She expressed her love of baking and crafts as a member of the North Shore Homemakers Club of Ely Lake. Barb also sang alto in the Resurrection Catholic Church Choir and bowled in the Virginia Women’s Bowling League.
Barb enjoyed playing in ‘card club’ with her many friends and neighbors. She enjoyed puzzles and game shows; sewing, knitting, and crocheting for her grandchildren; and, making favorite foods, such as pasties and sarmas, for gatherings at the Ely Lake family home.
Barb gave back to her community by delivering Meals-on-Wheels, working for the AEOA grocery shopping assistance program, serving as Cub Scouts den mother, and sitting as an Election Judge in Fayal Township.
Barbara is survived by her children; Frank (Gloria) Pavelich of Fayal Twp., Mary Kay Grahek of Eveleth, Jerry (Julie) Pavelich of Minneapolis, and Peggy (John) Oberstar of Virginia. She is also survived by eight grandchildren; Aaron Grahek, Joe (Gwen) Pavelich, Dan Pavelich, Jeff (Ashley) Pavelich, Matthew (Jenny) Pavelich, Katherine (Stefan) Pavelich, Lisa Oberstar, and Laura (Levi) Krampert; five great-grandchildren; Emma, Xalia, Madison, Joey, and Brooklyn; and by her sister-in-law, Anne Pavelich. She was called “Nana” by many nieces and nephews.
Her parents; her husband, Frank; her sister Joan Brula, and her son-in-law, Bernie Grahek, preceded her in death.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at the Virginia Carefree Assisted Living community.
A private, family service will be held. Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book, please visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
Memorial giving can be directed to:
St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, https://www.stjude.org
American Breast Cancer Foundation, https://www.abcf.org
