Beatrice “Bea” Siegel, 89, of Eveleth passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Virginia Care Center.
She was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada on May 25, 1930 to Hy and Jenny Swartz. Bea graduated from college and began working in her father’s field, the movie industry starting with the Winnipeg film exchange where she worked for RKO Pictures as a secretary and then moved on to Paramount Pictures where she was head film editor.
Bea met William Siegel during the curling bonspiels in Winnipeg and they were married in Winnipeg in August of 1959.
After they were married, Bea moved to William’s home town of Eveleth where she volunteered with several local charities and became president of the Eveleth Fitzgerald Hospital Auxiliary for several years. Later, she would sell furniture at the family-owned Siegels’ Furniture and accompany her husband Bill to the Minneapolis Furniture Markets to help select furniture to display and sell at the store.
Bea enjoyed fishing trips, golf, crafts and ceramics and traveling with Bill to such places as Yugoslavia, Rome, Las Vegas, the Cayman Islands, France, Florida and many other destinations. She was a terrific cook and a strong animal rights activist. She loved to entertain and had many New Years parties at her home. Bea loved the boxer dog breed and had many boxers, including Missy, Mindy, Beau, Rocky, Candy, Kira, Junior, Lilly and her current boxer Daisy.
She loved spending time with her family at the cabin on St. Mary’s Lake, and loved watching classic blu-ray and 3D movies at home on the big screen. Later in life she enjoyed games on the PlayStation and on her computer.
She is survived by sons Jack and Robert, grandson Blake, granddaughter Jenny, great-grandson David and nieces Ricki and Kathy.
Bea was preceded in death by her husband Bill; sister Beverly and her parents.
Private family services will be held at the Range Hebrew Cemetery in Virginia. Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
