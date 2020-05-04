Bernadine ‘Bernie’ Lunka Geis

Bernadine Lunka Geis passed away on April 24, 2020 at Lakeland Regional Medical Center in Lakeland, FL after very recently being diagnosed with Anaplastic Thyroid Cancer.

She was born on June 23, 1941 to Frank and Margaret Petrich Lunka, former residents of Eveleth, MN, who predeceased her. “Bernie” was a very active member of St Joseph Catholic Church in Lakeland serving as President of Legion of Mary, Captain of the Bereavement Committee, an Emmaus sister, Lector and Eucharistic Minister. “Bernie” leaves behind her son, Larry Geis (Cathy), sister M Joyce Lunka Hicks (Bill), grandchildren Ben (Sydney) and Cole Geis, and great grandson Brooks.

Hodges Family Funeral Home in Dade City, FL managed arrangements for the Funeral Mass April 30 and burial at Williams Cemetery in Dade City, FL. A memorial celebration of her life will be held after Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted.

