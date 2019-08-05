Bert H. Needham, 86, of Eveleth died Monday, July 29, 2019 at Cornerstone Villa in Buhl. He was born on September 27, 1932 in St. Louis, Missouri to Albert and Marjorie (Justine) Needham. Bert was a veteran, serving in the Air Force. He loved music and was active in the Hibbing City Band, Virginia City Band and the Mesabi Community Band. Bert enjoyed playing at local nursing homes. The family would like to thank Carefree Assisted Living in Aurora and Cornerstone Villa for the care they provided Bert.
He is survived by his granddaughters, Deb Spencer (Tim Niska) and Cindy Robertson; 3 great grandchildren; 6 great-great grandchildren and a special friend, Jan Lindquist MD.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Maureen; sons, Francis and Danny Spencer and great-great granddaughter, Erica Robertson.
o
A Celebration of Life for Bert will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 5 – 7 p.m. at The Rink in Eveleth. A private family burial with military honors will be held at the Eveleth Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial to a high school music department of your choice so the music can carry on… Arrangements are entrusted to Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home, Eveleth.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.