Bert Neagbour, 88, of Hoyt Lakes, died Friday, October 25, 2019 at his home in Hoyt Lakes.
Bert was born November 25, 1930 in Calumet, Michigan to Frank and Sophie Neagbour. He was a graduate of Hibbing High School and later attended the University of Minnesota-Minneapolis for two years. Following his schooling, he enlisted with the US Navy. He served our country for four years during the Korean Conflict.
Following his military service, he returned to Hibbing and worked in the Iron Mines. On June 9, 1956 he married Mary Lou McKanna at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Hibbing. That same year they moved to Hoyt Lakes and Bert transferred to Erie Mining Company where he worked as a mechanic. In 1962 he began working for the City of Hoyt Lakes and retired as a Superintendent of Public Utilities.
He was an active member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church and was a charter member of the Knights of Columbus. He was also a charter member of the Hoyt Lakes Veterans of Foreign Wars Post and one of the original founders of the Hoyt Lakes Community Credit Union. He was active with the Hoyt Lakes Fire Department and was a member of the American Waterworks Association. Bert was an avid hunter and fisherman and in his later years enjoyed short trips to Wendover. He enjoyed working with leather and woodworking and made several toys and pieces of furniture for family and friends. He especially enjoyed time spent with the family at the cabin.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Lou; children: Michael (Mary) of International Falls, Tom of Hutchinson and Janet (Kevin) Leerssen of Littlefork; grandchildren: Laura, Kevin (Brittany), McKanna, Taylor, Jessica (Kian), Jennifer (Sam), Anthony and Maria; great granddaughter, Lilliana; daughter-in-law, Lauri Neagbour of Savage; several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Sophie and his sons: Patrick and Jerry.
Funeral Mass for Bert will be 11am Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 at Our Lady of Hope Catholic Parish in Hoyt Lakes. Visitation will be one hour prior to the mass at the church. Burial with military honors will be in the Hoyt Lakes Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements by Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora.
