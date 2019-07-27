Beth Haenke Just passed away on July 15, 2019 after a valiant battle with breast cancer. She was born to Mike and Irene Haenke on February 15, 1956 in Virginia, Minnesota, and spent her early years on her parent’s potato farm in Lakeland. She graduated from high school in Biwabik, and from college at the College of St Scholastica in Duluth with a degree in Health Information Management. She moved to Colorado, met her husband Jerry and raised two children – Alex and Elizabeth. She built and ran a successful health information business for the past 17 years. Beth’s infectious smile and laugh always put people at ease and was generous, readily giving of her time and resources to employees, family and friends. Her family also enjoyed being seasonal residents of Spooner, Wisconsin.
She is survived by her husband Jerry, children Alex and Elizabeth, siblings (Barb, Karen, Marilyn, Gail, Joanne, and Roderick) and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to The College of St. Scholastica, College Advancement, 1200 Kenwood Avenue, Duluth, MN 55811. Please note: ”Beth Haenke Just Scholarship Fund” in the memo.
A celebration of life will be conducted in Denver, Colorado, at a future date.
