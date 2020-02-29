Betty J. Maronick, 81, of Virginia, passed away peacefully, with her family by her side, Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Essentia Health St. Mary’s in Duluth.

A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm at Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or to send condolences, please visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.

