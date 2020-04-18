Betty Jean “Betsy” Polyner, age 62, passed away peacefully on April 9, 2020 at Essentia St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth, Mn.
Betsy was born on May 21,1957 to John and Pauline Polyner in Ely, Mn.
She grew up in Ely, Mn. and graduated from Ely Memorial High School in 1975 and Vermilion Community College in 1977. Betsy was employed at the Ely Bloomenson Hospital until 1994. She then moved to Duluth, Minnesota and lived in the Kenwood area from 1995 through 2020.
Betsy was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Ely and St Benedict’s Catholic Church in Kenwood. She was an active member of the Minnesota Multiple Sclerosis chapter in Duluth, Mn. and her Duluth book club.
Betsy was blessed with many close friends and acquaintances. She is known for her positive, kind, happy and courageous spirit..
Betsy was preceded in death by her parents, John and Pauline Polyner.
She is survived by her brother John (Sharyl) Polyner, Ely; sister Kathy (Bob) Champa,Ely, Nieces; Kim (Mike) Doyle of Naperville, Il., Kara Polyner , Ely,
Kristin (Kurt) Mattila, Ely; and nephew Bobby (Aurora) Champa, of Ely.
Great nieces and nephews, Addison and Jordan Doyle, Lillian and Sadie Richichi, Nicholas, Eric and Tyler Mattila, and Tanner and Taya Champa.
She is lovingly remembered by her family and many, many friends.
Due to the Corona virus restrictions, services will be held in Ely at a later date.
Betsy’s family would like to extend their gratitude to the special staff and friends at Superior View Apartments, her special friends Jackie, Nancy, Mary, Tim and so many others who touched her life.
o
Memorials can be made to her special charities, Animal Allies of Duluth, The Minnesota MS Society, Second Harvest of Duluth, St. Benedict’s Church in Kenwood, and the Ely Area Food Shelf.
Arrangements are by Kerntz Funeral Home in Ely.
Family arrangements have been entrusted to Kerntz Funeral Home of Ely.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.