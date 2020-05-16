Beverly Jane (Kallio) Kmett died peacefully at her Lake Vermilion home surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday May 13th, 2020. Beverly was 82 years of age.

A private service will be held for the immediate family only on Saturday May 16th at Mlaker Funeral Home in Cook, MN, with a larger celebration of life to be scheduled later.

o

Memorials will be directed to Salolampi, the Virginia Kaleva and the Essentia Health - St. Mary’s Hospice program. To leave an online condolence visit www.mlakerfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Beverly Kmett as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries