Beverly Jane (Kallio) Kmett died peacefully at her Lake Vermilion home surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday May 13th, 2020. Beverly was 82 years of age.
A private service will be held for the immediate family only on Saturday May 16th at Mlaker Funeral Home in Cook, MN, with a larger celebration of life to be scheduled later.
Memorials will be directed to Salolampi, the Virginia Kaleva and the Essentia Health - St. Mary’s Hospice program. To leave an online condolence visit www.mlakerfuneralhome.com.
