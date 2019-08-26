Beverly Jean (Boggie) French, passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019.
Beverly Jean French was born May 2, 1926 in Minneapolis to Margie Boggie Allen. She graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1945. In 1946, she was united in marriage to Donald French. Beverly worked various jobs in women’s clothing including, Ketolas, Maurices, and Montgomery Wards.
For 5 generations, she enjoyed making ceramics, embroidery, many quilts, stuffed animals, clothing for kids, baby articles, Christmas stockings, knitting, and crocheting.
Beverly was a wonderful, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great great grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend.
She is survived by daughter, Margiann Willett; son, Stephen (Dawn ) French; daughter-in-law, Dianne French; grandchildren, Shari (Jerry) Aubol, Joel (Tim) Moe, Jessica (Dan) French, Matthew (Jennifer) French, Greg (Stephanie) French, Stacy (Dan) Will, Stephanie (Dan) Frosaker; great grandchildren, Kayla (Ray) Heltunen, Erik (Rikki) Moe, Nicholas (Anika) Moe, Ashley French, Melanie, Stephanie, and Carli French, Owen and Noah Frosaker, Luke Will, Michael, Jimmy, and Briggs French; great-great grandchildren, Cameron, Sadie, and Calvin Heltunen; sisters-in-law, Lorraine French and Vera Tapani and her children, Lisa (Gary) and Robbie (Lisa); god child, Maureen Guentzel; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Margie Boggie; former husband, Donald French; son, James “Frenchie” French; sons-in-law, Ken “Bucko” Willett and Oliver “Butch” Baasi; brother, Bob Tapani; aunt, Pearl Tuominen; granddaughter, Dawn Marie Aubol; great grandson, Isaiah Frosaker; and many more relatives and good friends.
o
A private graveside service will be held. Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or to send condolences, please visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.