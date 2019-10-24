Beverly Jean Olson age 81 of Virginia and formerly of Palm Bay, FL, died Tuesday, October 22, 2019 in the Waterview Pines.
She was born January 3, 1938 in Eveleth, the daughter of Frank and Mary (Champa) Ambrosh, was a graduate of Eveleth High School and received a Bachelor’s Degree from Rollins College in Winter Park, FL. Bev was married to Wallace Carlson in Chicago in 1961: Wallace died in 1970. She was then married to Robert Olson in 1984 in Palm Bay, FL. Bev lived in Gilbert, Chicago, and Palm Bay prior to returning to Virginia. She was a homemaker and was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Virginia. With her giving heart, Bev loved to volunteer with her treasured Florida friends that quickly became her family; she was an active volunteer for the Society of St. Vincent DePaul in Palm Bay where she started their Penny Social Fundraiser; supported the Priests of the Servite Orders. Bev loved to entertain and was also a passionate Cubs fan.
Beverly is survived by her husband: Bob; children: Claire (Jules) Dana of Colleyville, TX, Patti (David) Smith of Gilbert, and Wallace Carlson of Gilbert; Step-children: Christina (Paul) Hitchcock of San Marcos, CA and Kevin (Amelinda) Olson of Butte, MT; sister: Patricia Skarp of Monson, MA; sister-in-law: Louise Reed of Chicago, IL; 12 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews, extended family and many friends, including the compassionate caregivers whom Bev’s family thanks with all their heart.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her first husband Wallace.
o
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, October 28, 2019 in the Bauman-Cron Funeral Home Chapel in Virginia. Reverend Father Brandon Moravitz will officiate.
A memorial Mass will be held in Palm Bay, FL at a later date.
Memorials are the preferred way to honor Bev’s memory and may be directed to the Society of St. Vincent DePaul, 5310 Babcock Street North; Palm Day, FL, 32909. (321)-727-1565.
Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.