Beverly Kay Lawrence, age 80 of Rochester and formerly of Virginia, died Saturday, June 27, 2020 in Rochester, MN.
She was born on May 30, 1940, the daughter of Frank and Julia (McKay) Desannoy, in Soudan. She was a 1958 graduate of Tower High School, and married Bernard Lawrence in 1958. They lived in Embarrass, Tower, and Virginia, where they raised their family. Beverly managed 3 separate Stevenson’s stores at one time: 2 in Virginia and 1 in Chisholm and was proud to have the top two stores in the chain of 80. She also worked at Ketola’s Department store, and White Drug, delivered meds to Nursing Homes, and in retirement she cleaned homes. Beverly lived on Bass Lake for a period of time, moved to Midway, and relocated to Rochester due to failing health, to be close to her children.
Beverly was a member of Gethsemane Evangelical Lutheran Church in Virginia where she was involved in the choir, quilting group, Stephen’s Ministry Team, and her Circle. She was a Sunday coffee organizer and helped served special meals and funerals. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star in Virginia, and was a Past Worthy Matron in Tower. She was a past treasurer of the Thunderbird Mall Assoc., was a past president of the East Range Chapter of Business and Professional Women, and held state offices for multiple years. She was an avid gardener, and enjoyed outdoor activities, quilting, embroidery, and ceramics. For the past 20+ years, Beverly enjoyed life with Arthur Lehtonen, her special friend and loving companion. They shared a rich life full of experiences and adventures together.
Beverly is survived by her Special Friend: Art Lehtonen of Virginia; Children: Kim (Randy) Waldron of Rochester and Robert (Linda) Lawrence of Stewartville; Brother: Robert Desannoy of Crystal; 4 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Frank and Julia Desannoy; Sister: Marilyn Stephenson; and many extended family members.
A private funeral will be held Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the Bauman-Cron Funeral Home in Virginia. A public graveside service will be at approximately 12:45 pm on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the Lakeview Cemetery in Tower. Pastor Amy Janssen will officiate. Live Streaming of the service will be available on the Bauman Cron Funeral Home website beginning at 11:00 am on Thursday. Click on Beverly’s obituary and scroll down to access the video. Memorials are preferred, and may be directed to the Mesabi Humane Society in Virginia.
Family Services are provided by Bauman-Cron, a Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To leave condolences online, see www.baumanfuneralhomes.com
