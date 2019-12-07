Beverly M. Koski, age 87, of Virginia and formerly of Rochester, MN, died Tuesday, December 03, 2019, at Edgewood Vista in Virginia. She was born January 23, 1932, in Brimson, MN, the daughter of Hjalmer and Maime (Nisula) Koski. She was a graduate of Biwabik High School and went on to receive her AA from The Minneapolis School of Business.
Bev worked for 16 years as a front desk clerk at the Brentwood Hotel in Rochester where the Finnish guests appreciated her ability to speak with them in Finnish. She enjoyed bowling, playing cards, dancing and singing.
Bev is survived by her children: Debbie (Dan Ehman) Licari of Biwabik, MN, Patrick Licari of Winona, MN, Craig Licari of Duluth, MN, and Leslie (Dave) Jaeger of Rochester, MN; 11 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her daughter: Gina Marie Licari-Wondrash.
A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Edgewood Vista Chapel in Virginia. Fr. Brandon Moravitz will be the officiant. Inurnment will be in the Biwabik Cemetery. Family services are provided by Bauman-Cron, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Virginia. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
