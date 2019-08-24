Bonita Rae (Bonnie) Nelson died unexpectedly at the University of Minnesota Medical Center in Minneapolis on August 8, 2019 from complications of a stroke. She was born on June 21, 1945 in Minneapolis, the daughter of Carleton and Beth Nelson, formerly of Virginia, Minnesota. Bonnie attended Horace Mann grade school and graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1963 in Virginia.
Bonnie was a member of Jobs Daughters, PEO, and the Governor’s Counsel for Developmental Disabilities. She received the WCCO Good Neighbor Award and was active in the Minnesota ARC for many years. She attended Virginia Junior College, UM and the University of Minnesota. Bonnie was the owner of Children’s Cove Day Care Center in Forest Lake, The Square Yard in Brainerd and Camp Bonnie, a boarding kennel for dogs. Bonnie loved holidays and her favorites were Christmas, 4th of July and Santa Lucia Day. She had a lovely singing voice and played the piano and autoharp. Bonnie loved animals, gardening, reading, traveling and was a proud patriot.
Bonnie was an energetic, caring and compassionate person. She loved her family. Her three granddaughters were the joy of her life. Although ill over the last few years, Bonnie kept a positive attitude and enjoyed visiting her family and friends. Bonnie was a cancer survivor.
Bonnie is survived by daughter, Helena Mae Ford (Jay Urmann) and granddaughter, Emma Rae Ford of Roseville; son, Nathan (Jessa) Ford and granddaughters, Lile Jean and Helen Bonita of Loretto, MN. She is also survived by siblings, Judy (Les) Liudahl of Bloomington, Mike (Jan) Nelson of Edina, Colleen (Les) Rablin of Cook, Craig (Christine) Nelson of Waukesha, Wisconsin and Mark (Rhonda) Nelson of Brookfield, Wisconsin. Bonnie also survived by her Godparents, Aunt Norma Nelson of Chicago and Uncle Keith Davidson of Morris; Aunt Jeanne Nelson of Winona and many niece, nephews, cousins and friends.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her loving parents, grandparents, nephew, Jacob Nelson, numerous aunts and uncles, and her beloved English setter, Bailey, cat, Treasure and granddog, lovely Lola.
Bonnie was an organ donor and donated her body to the University of Minnesota Medical School for research. The family wishes to thank her doctors, Dr. Keran Lassi and Dr. Bilal Ali for their many years of kindness and caring for Bonnie.
There will be a celebration of Bonnie’s life on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Prospect Park United Methodist Church, 22 Orlin Avenue SE, Minneapolis with a service at 12:30 p.m. A graveside ceremony will take place at a later date.
