Bonnie Joy Adams, age 63, of Ely and formerly of Virginia, Duluth, and Wright, MN and Litchfield, AZ, died Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Essentia Health – St. Mary’s in Duluth. She was born August 28, 1956, in Virginia, MN the daughter of Merle and Beverly (Hanson) Adams. She was a 1974 Graduate of Virginia High School and went on to receive her LPN degree from Eveleth Vo-Tech.
Bonnie worked as a Business Support Analyst for the Federal Reserve through Sato/Carlson Wagonlit. She had also worked as a nurse for several years at St. Mary’s in Duluth. She attended the Heritage Trail Bible Church. Bonnie was a member of the Eagles Nest Lake Association and Fireflies. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, swimming, reading, and games.
Bonnie is survived by her special sibling & friend: DeAnn Schatz of Ely; siblings: Cheryl J. Adams of Chisholm, Kathleen (Henry) Sande of Virginia, James (Evie) Adams of Niles, MI, Kenneth (Marie) Adams of Toney, AL, Linda (Chuck) Pendgraft of Council Bluffs, IA, Patty (Paul) Briardy of Grand Junction, CO, and Dennis Johnson of Omaha, NE; numerous nieces and nephews; and many extended family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Fred & Beverly Spiker and Merle & Lena Adams; brothers: Gary Adams and Jeff Johnson; and an infant sister: Sally Adams.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 10:00 am at the Bauman-Vermilion Funeral Home Chapel. Michael Wefel will officiate.
Family services are provided by Bauman-Vermilion, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Tower. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
