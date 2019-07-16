Bonnie M. Burich, 64, of Phoenix, Arizona, died Sunday, July 14, 2019, in Hibbing surrounded by her family. She was born on April 1, 1955 in Chisholm, Minnesota to Robert and Donna (McLeod) Burich. She was a graduate of Aurora-Hoyt Lakes High School class of 1973. Bonnie was previously employed with the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, Erie Mining Company and the Orthopedic Associates in Duluth before her service of 22 years as a transcriptionist at the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix. She enjoyed spending time with her family, friends and spoiling her nieces and nephews. Bonnie will always be remembered for her strong work ethic, her sense of humor, her laughter and her love of life and family.
She is survived by her mother, her 4 sisters: Barb (Tom) Farrell of Hibbing, Becky Burich of Hoyt Lakes, Bobbi (Bob) Thuringer of Aurora and Betty (Barry) Parendo of Hoyt Lakes; 8 nieces and nephews: Jenny, Dan, Stephanie, Nick, Aria, Will, Ryan and Rob.
She was preceded in death by her father.
“Vechnaya Pamyat”
o
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 11: 00a.m in the Wesley United Methodist Church in Hibbing with Rev. Andrew L. Petter officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service
