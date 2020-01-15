Bonnie M. Phinney, 77, of Eveleth, passed away at her home on Tuesday, January 14, 2020.
Survivors include two children, Mark (Anne) Phinney of Hermantown and Maria (Bruce) Hedstrom of Biwabik; four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her husband Curtis Phinney.
The family would like to thank all the area first responders who were on scene on that difficult day. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Mesabi Humane Society or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
There will be no funeral service per Bonnie’s request. Private family burial will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis at a later date. Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
