Bonnie M. Tammaro, age 64, of Tempe, Arizona died unexpectedly Febuary 2, 2019 of unknown causes. She was born October 7, 1954 in Virginia, Minnesota to Robert “Gus” and Nanney (Callaghan) Tammaro. Bonnie graduated in 1972 from Cherry High School. She worked for Rinker Materials and Cemix in Phoenix; she retired due to medical problems.
Bonnie was a loving compassionate soul who was loved by so many and will be missed by all who knew her. She enjoyed crocheting, cooking, gardening, rummage sailing, besides collecting rocks and antiques.
Bonnie is survived by, a son, Robert Peterson, St. Peter’s, Minnesota; grandchildren, Tyler and Dakota; sisters, Linda Jane Davidson, West Virginia, Bonnie’s Twin, Connie Udovich, Evelth, Kelly “Cheech” (Jim Nelson), Iron, MN; brother, Tony “ Lee” (Debbie Tammaro), Ely Lake, Minnesota; aunts, Ernestine Plum, West Virginia, Sussie Tammaro, West Eveleth, Minnesota; uncle, Richard “Dick” Tammaro, Besida, Minnesota; special friends, Guy Snelling, Bart and Lisa Graffin, Arizona, Gennelle Denny of Virginia, MN; plus family, friends, nephews, nieces, cousins, and extended family.
Bonnie is proceeded in death by, Robert “Gus” and Nanney (Jan 18, 2019, Tammaro; brother-in-law, Billy Davidson; and many aunts and uncles.
Graveside service August 18, 2019, 1:00 MaDavitt Cemetery, Forbes. Rev. Greg Turner will officiate. We will also be burying out mother “Nanney Tammaro” at the same time.
Coffee and cake will follow service at the Fayal Town Hall, Ely Lake, MN.
