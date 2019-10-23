Bradley Charles Foix passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side Sunday, October 20, 2019 at University of Minnesota Medical Center. Brad was born to Charles and Sue Foix on December 28, 1970. He attended and graduated from Cherry School in 1989. He worked in several restaurants as a cook. Mr. Steak is where he met his wife. He attended Mesabi Range Community College and went on to work for the State of Minnesota for 21 years until health problems forced him to retire.
He was a member of the Deer Hunter Association and a son of American Legion member, where he attended bar.
Brad and Darnell were united in marriage on December 6, 1997 at the Chapel on the Lake in Duluth, MN. They lived in Virginia where they raised their 2 boys.
Brad loved watching his sports, fishing, and 4 wheeling. His favorite time of the year was deer hunting at the Foix camp.
Brad was a gentle and kind man who would help anyone he could. He will be deeply missed.
He his survived by his wife, Darnell; sons, Nathan (Jenny) and Beau; mother, Susan; father, Charles; grandfather, Gerald; sisters, Margaret (Will) Klismith of Stevens Point, Wisconsin and Maryann (Jamie) of Eveleth; nephews ,Tyler, Austin, Bentley, Cooper, Terrel and Jevon; and one niece, Danielle.; mother-in-law, Cilla Pearson; brother-in-law, Dale Pearson; his favorite little man, Mason Moilan; and fur girl, Luci; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and a host of great friends.
Brad was preceded in death by Grandmas, Grandpas, aunts, uncles, a cousin, Leonard and father-in-law, Rodney Pearson.
o
Memorial services will be held at Range Funeral Home in Virginia at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the memorial service. Pastor John Dietz will be officiating. Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.