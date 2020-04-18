Bradley Ronald Adkins, age 50 of Eveleth, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020. He was born March 22, 1970 in Virginia, the son of Ronald and Colleen (Johnson) Adkins. He was a 1989 graduate of Cherry High School and graduated from the Hibbing Vocational Technical College. He lived in Virginia, Cherry, and Missouri prior to returning to the area. He worked nationally as a travelling electrician, and worked for LTV, P & H, Zamlen Electric, and has worked for Aqua Power since 2011. He was a 1st Eagle Scout, Troop 117 B.S.A. of Cherry and was a member of the Order of the Arrow. He cherished spending time with Tara and the children, served on the Cherry Fire Department, loved the farm, NASCAR, camping, and really enjoyed life.
Brad is survived by his mom: Colleen Adkins of Cherry; Fiancé of 16 years: Tara Persons of Eveleth; children: Aubrianna (Joe Jensen) Persons of Grand Forks, Macy (Dominic) Vaughn of Aviano, Italy, and Shelby Persons of Biwabik; brother: Loy (Mindy) Adkins of Cherry; grandchildren: Skylar, Mikko, and Karson; nephews: Rowdy and Gunnar; numerous aunts and uncles including Pamela (Richard) Bune; many cousins; and extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father: Ron Adkins.
A private family memorial service will be held. Inurnment will take place in the Cherry Cemetery. A family gathering will be held at a later date.
Memorials are the preferred way to honor Brad’s memory.
Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home of Virginia. To leave a remembrance online, see www.baumanfuneralhomes.com.
