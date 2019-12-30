Brandon R. Koski, 45, passed away peacefully due to lifelong complications from his accident in July of 1990. He died on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Waterview Pines Nursing Home.
Brandon Richard Koski was born June 16, 1974 to Ralph and Sandra (Mickelson) Koski. He graduated from Roosevelt High School, class of 1992. Following high school, Brandon worked at the DAC. Brandon loved diving, art, spending time outdoors and camping with his friends on the Twin Lakes. He enjoyed playing jeopardy and his time in school with Mr. Turk. Most of all, Brandon enjoyed spending time with his siblings and his family.
Brandon is survived by his mother, Sandra Haiman; siblings, Jason Koski (Jessica), Jeremy Koski (Erin), Amanda (Guy) Anderson, David Haiman, Amy Zufall, and Angela Johnson; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ralph Koski; grandparents, Orpha and Onni Koski, and Richard and Gladys Mickelson; step-father, Howard Haiman; and best friend, sadly missed by the family, Mark Elias.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Range Funeral Home in Virginia at 2:00 pm with visitation one-hour prior. Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or to send condolences, please visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
