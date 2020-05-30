Brent R. Henkel, 56, of Eveleth died Sunday, May 24, 2020 at his residence due to heart complications.
Brent was born on August 26, 1963 in Brainerd, Minnesota to Roy A. and Patricia A. (Jungers) Henkel. Brent graduated from Eveleth High School in 1983. He worked as a maintenance mechanic for many years later returning to college and obtaining a degree in electrical lineman. He obtained his journeyman and landed his “dream job” for the City of Mt. Iron.
Brent was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and fishing and was able to pass those skills onto his sons. He was also an amazing cook and talented in the kitchen. He especially enjoyed time with family and friends and will be missed by many.
Brent is survived by his sons, Clint (Sara) Henkel, Nick Henkel and their mother, Kim (Henkel) Pantsar; a grandson, Caiden; his siblings, Tim (Chris) Henkel, Michele (Chris) Gould, Sam Koivunen, Cam (Janice) Henkel; former wife, Jeanine (Henkel) Phillips and numerous nieces and nephews.
Brent was preceded in death by his parents; second wife, Lori; his sister, Deanna and his brother, Jeff.
A memorial mass will be held at 11:30 a.m., Friday, June 5, 2020 at Resurrection Catholic Church in Eveleth. Due to COVID-19, social distancing will be in place and the family requests all who attend to wear a mask. Celebrant will be Fr. Michael Garry. Burial will be in Eveleth Cemetery. The family would like to thank the First Responders and Paramedics for their efforts. Arrangements were entrusted to Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home, Eveleth. www.cron-sheehy.com
